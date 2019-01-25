× Steven Says: Revenge of the Machines

I like modern technology…when it works.

There was a time I wrote pieces like this to a dot matrix printer that clattered and rattled and banged and printed each letter using tiny dots. I’d put the printed piece, into an envelope and ship it to the publication. If the mail was somehow delayed by one of a hundred circumstances, no column that week. Today? I write something, push a couple buttons, send it off to my editor who gives it final approval and it’s up…a few minutes and my work here is finished.

Tell the truth, I don’t understand computers and I likely never will. I just want to turn it on, do my thing and leave. I don’t know much about their language and don’t want to, that’s for a different generation.

One thing I can’t decide for sure is how it happens a machine will work fine one night but the next morning it won’t. How does that happen? Nothing changes, no power surges, no kids or animals tapping on the unit. Somebody said once the machines talk to each other, at night, when humans are asleep. Mistreatment of one is told to all others and a plan for revenge is conceived in the darkness. Quite often, it’s said, the insulted machine will simply not work properly or at all, the next day. I scoffed, of course, for who could even consider such an explanation. Then it occurred to me. I’d been pretty nasty to the printer. I threatened it with bodily harm if it even thought of running out of ink in the middle of printing some pictures. Could be. But no. Who $%%&d @##! thin& oF Such a TING pos& high water.