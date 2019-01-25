× Early Bird Sports Expo Draws Crowd to Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — “The early bird gets the worm.” That has two meanings for hunters in our area and one of them means the sports expo is back in Bloomsburg.

From squirrel calls, testing out boats, and learning to fly fish, it was an outdoorsmen’s paradise at the Early Bird Expo in Bloomsburg.

Paintings, rifles, and fishing rods were all on display at the fairgrounds.

“I am a hunter a fisherman. I just like all the exhibits. It is local, it is all nice people; I just enjoy it,” said Rich Hartley of White Haven.

“We always go to the Harrisburg sportsmen’s show every year so we decided to change it up this year and talk to a bunch of outfitters and hope I can book a hunt for next fall,” said Andrew Macko from Tunkhannock.

This was the 31st year for the expo and hunters came early to check out the latest hunting equipment and gadgets.

“I like to look at the different mounts all the time and the coyotes and deer plus the new campers. They always have new campers. That is nice,” said Bob Peel of Bartonsville.

There are 120 exhibits inside the Early Bird Sports Expo in Bloomsburg, including Frank Angelo’s 40-foot pond.

“Walk them through some of the steps in casting. You have to get the foundational steps down, understand the cast, and understand the difference between spin and bait and fly fishing. fly fishing is just another form of fishing but it is just an artistic form,” Angelo explained.

Angelo showed curious visitors the “how-to” to help them during fishing trips.

“A lot of them think it is too complicated. I had two gentlemen who thought fly tying is really difficult/ I showed them a one-step fly that’s one of my go-to flies, you know, something simple,” said Angelo.

The Early Bird Sports Expo runs through Sunday with fishing and archery demonstrations at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.