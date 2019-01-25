Crestwood Comets Boy’s Basketball Team Is At The Top Of The WVC Division I Standings

Posted 6:48 pm, January 25, 2019, by

Last Friday Crestwood defeated Hazleton to take a one game advantage in the WVC Division I standings. Crestwood is (13-2) on the season and is hosting Coughlin on Friday night 1-25-2019.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s