16 To The Rescue: Ella

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ella is a 1-year-old Labrador mix at Camp Papillon Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg.

Ella was brought in as a stray about two months ago.

“She is absolutely wonderful with people. We call her a very people-centric dog,” said shelter worker Maria Zarate.

Ella gets along with other dogs, but she’ll need a furry playmate that can tolerate her sometimes zippy nature.

“She’s pretty easy to handle and she’s also dog-social, but she does sometimes play a little bit rough, so we’re going to be a little cautious when matching her with other dogs.”

Ella doesn’t have a mean bone in her body and because of that, she can fit in anywhere.

“She’s very gentle with handling and because of that we feel perfectly comfortable releasing her to a home with children,” said Zarate.

She is a favorite among volunteers at the shelter.

“She is an incredibly affectionate dog. She just loves being near her people but she also greets strangers very, very nicely.”

An ideal home for Ella is one with a big fenced yard for her to romp around and a family who is big on giving and receiving love.

“Somebody that loves dogs, that love touch. I think that touch is pretty important to her, so she should be in a home where that’s welcomed,” Zarate said.

Workers say adoptions at shelters slow down during the winter, which makes it tough for dogs like Ella.

“It’s very sad when you have a dog that’s ready. Other dogs you can understand, they need a little bit of work, socialization, figure out what their needs are to match them successfully but for her, she’s ready, so let’s just do it.”

If you are interested in giving Ella a home, contact Camp Papillon in Monroe County.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com