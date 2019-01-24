Williamsport Crosscutters Adding New $500,000 HD Video Board For The 2019 Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the recent Hot Stove Dinner in Williamsport the Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing and Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi announced to WNEP that BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field will be getting a 1.5 million dollar face lift and adding a new $500,000 HD video board for the upcoming season. The Cutters open up at home on June 14th vs. State College. This year's MLB Little League Classic III features the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs with local manager Joe Maddon from Hazleton coming to Williamsport for Sunday night baseball on ESPN.