Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT, Pa. -- Two dogs were pulled from a sinkhole Thursday night in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to Oak Street in Forty Fort around 7 p.m. after the hole opened in a backyard.

Police tell Newswatch the two dogs were trapped.

Crews were able to rescue the pups but both have hypothermia and are being treated at a veterinarian's office in Luzerne County.