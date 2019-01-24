This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Winter Wildlife Rehabilitation & Montrose Sporting Goods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Carbon County Environmental Education Center to see what animals they are taking care of this winter. Susan Gallagher of the center will also give us some winter bird feeding tips that you can use at your own feeder. Plus, we'll head to Susquehanna County and visit with the owners of Montrose Sporting Goods. This local sporting goods store has been in business for over 60 years and shows no signs of slowing down. We've got all that plus people and places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.