The 16th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase

Super 16 Dream Team Showcase

Sunday, January 27, 2019

7:00pm on WNEP-TV 16

WNEP-TV is proud to present the 16th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase!

It’s your first-hand look at our area’s top 32 high school football players.  You’ll meet the players from across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.  Find out who was named Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Overall Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete.  We’ll honor an area coach with the George Curry Coach of the Year Award.

Join us Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 7pm for this prime-time event – only on WNEP-TV 16.  Then catch it again on WNEP2!

The Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is presented by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

 

Here is your Super 16 Dream Team:  Look for their features after the show airs on WNEP.

POS Player School
DB/WR 7 Teagan Wilk Berwick Area Jr.
WR/DB 26 Timmy Ward Canton Area Jr.
RB 30 Isaac Gensemer Central Columbia Sr.
OT/DT 66 Michael Anderson Dallas Sr.
HB/WR 17 Peyton Persing Danville Area Sr.
LB 6 Jason Henderson Delaware Valley Soph.
RB/LB 3 Ryan Clark East Stroudsburg South Sr.
NT/OG 52 David Tomb Jersey Shore Area Sr.
DE/HB 86 Dylan Dailey Jim Thorpe Area Sr.
DT/OG 50 Ethan Mordaunt Jim Thorpe Area Sr.
RB/WR/DB 20 Jeff Resto Lackawanna Trail Jr.
QB/DE/K 17 Nathan Rolka Lackawanna Trail Sr.
RB 7 Max Moyers Lewisburg Area Soph.
WR 1 Gerald Ross Loyalsock Twp. Sr.
QB 12 Hunter Shearer Montoursville Area Jr.
TE/LB/K 44 Jack Chapman Mt. Carmel Area Jr.
DE 88 Michael Hood Mt. Carmel Area Sr.
LB/FB 27 Michael Kustanbauter Muncy Sr.
DL/FB 32 Jake Green North Schuylkill Jr.
LB/FB 40 Tyler Elsdon North Schuylkill Jr.
DL 53 Dan Belardi Scranton Prep Sr.
QB 9 Leo O’Boyle Scranton Prep Sr.
OL/DL 52 Blake Zalar Shamokin Area Sr.
RB 23 Gaige Garcia Southern Columbia Area Jr.
WR/DB 4 Julian Fleming Southern Columbia Area Jr.
QB 15 Stone Hollenbach Southern Columbia Area Sr.
WR 11 Benny Pembleton Stroudsburg Sr.
LB/RB 25 Nate Boyle Tamaqua Area Jr.
QB 2 Janaasah Boone Valley View Jr.
RB 34 Mason Kordish Valley View Soph.
OLB 20 Traon Jones Valley View Sr.
OL 77 Josh Moore Wallenpaupack Sr.

