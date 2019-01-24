× The 16th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase

Super 16 Dream Team Showcase

Sunday, January 27, 2019

7:00pm on WNEP-TV 16

WNEP-TV is proud to present the 16th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase!

It’s your first-hand look at our area’s top 32 high school football players. You’ll meet the players from across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Find out who was named Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Overall Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete. We’ll honor an area coach with the George Curry Coach of the Year Award.

Join us Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 7pm for this prime-time event – only on WNEP-TV 16. Then catch it again on WNEP2!

The Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is presented by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Here is your Super 16 Dream Team: Look for their features after the show airs on WNEP.