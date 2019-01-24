The 16th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase
Super 16 Dream Team Showcase
Sunday, January 27, 2019
7:00pm on WNEP-TV 16
WNEP-TV is proud to present the 16th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase!
It’s your first-hand look at our area’s top 32 high school football players. You’ll meet the players from across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Find out who was named Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Overall Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete. We’ll honor an area coach with the George Curry Coach of the Year Award.
Join us Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 7pm for this prime-time event – only on WNEP-TV 16. Then catch it again on WNEP2!
The Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is presented by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.
Here is your Super 16 Dream Team: Look for their features after the show airs on WNEP.
|POS
|Player
|School
|DB/WR
|7
|Teagan Wilk
|Berwick Area
|Jr.
|WR/DB
|26
|Timmy Ward
|Canton Area
|Jr.
|RB
|30
|Isaac Gensemer
|Central Columbia
|Sr.
|OT/DT
|66
|Michael Anderson
|Dallas
|Sr.
|HB/WR
|17
|Peyton Persing
|Danville Area
|Sr.
|LB
|6
|Jason Henderson
|Delaware Valley
|Soph.
|RB/LB
|3
|Ryan Clark
|East Stroudsburg South
|Sr.
|NT/OG
|52
|David Tomb
|Jersey Shore Area
|Sr.
|DE/HB
|86
|Dylan Dailey
|Jim Thorpe Area
|Sr.
|DT/OG
|50
|Ethan Mordaunt
|Jim Thorpe Area
|Sr.
|RB/WR/DB
|20
|Jeff Resto
|Lackawanna Trail
|Jr.
|QB/DE/K
|17
|Nathan Rolka
|Lackawanna Trail
|Sr.
|RB
|7
|Max Moyers
|Lewisburg Area
|Soph.
|WR
|1
|Gerald Ross
|Loyalsock Twp.
|Sr.
|QB
|12
|Hunter Shearer
|Montoursville Area
|Jr.
|TE/LB/K
|44
|Jack Chapman
|Mt. Carmel Area
|Jr.
|DE
|88
|Michael Hood
|Mt. Carmel Area
|Sr.
|LB/FB
|27
|Michael Kustanbauter
|Muncy
|Sr.
|DL/FB
|32
|Jake Green
|North Schuylkill
|Jr.
|LB/FB
|40
|Tyler Elsdon
|North Schuylkill
|Jr.
|DL
|53
|Dan Belardi
|Scranton Prep
|Sr.
|QB
|9
|Leo O’Boyle
|Scranton Prep
|Sr.
|OL/DL
|52
|Blake Zalar
|Shamokin Area
|Sr.
|RB
|23
|Gaige Garcia
|Southern Columbia Area
|Jr.
|WR/DB
|4
|Julian Fleming
|Southern Columbia Area
|Jr.
|QB
|15
|Stone Hollenbach
|Southern Columbia Area
|Sr.
|WR
|11
|Benny Pembleton
|Stroudsburg
|Sr.
|LB/RB
|25
|Nate Boyle
|Tamaqua Area
|Jr.
|QB
|2
|Janaasah Boone
|Valley View
|Jr.
|RB
|34
|Mason Kordish
|Valley View
|Soph.
|OLB
|20
|Traon Jones
|Valley View
|Sr.
|OL
|77
|Josh Moore
|Wallenpaupack
|Sr.