Southern Columbia Tigers Girl’s Basketball Team Improves To (13-3)

Posted 6:10 pm, January 24, 2019, by

Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel played a spirited girl's basketball game on Wednesday night in Catawissa. The Tigers took home the victory 39-33. Morgan Marks the junior guard had 12 points in the victory.

