Matt McGloin Shares Positive Message at Catholic Elementary Schools

JESSUP, Pa. — Former Penn State and NFL quarterback Matt McGloin had a positive message for students at a school in Lackawanna County.

McGloin spoke on Thursday to junior high students at La Salle Academy in Jessup about cultivating a positive self-image, responsible social media use, goal-setting, being motivated, and resiliency.

McGloin will speak at all five diocesan Catholic elementary schools in Lackawanna County.

After his college career at Penn State, McGloin, a Scranton native, played part of four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.