Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Matt McGloin Shares Positive Message at Catholic Elementary Schools

Posted 2:42 pm, January 24, 2019, by

Matt McGloin at La Salle Academy

JESSUP, Pa. — Former Penn State and NFL quarterback Matt McGloin had a positive message for students at a school in Lackawanna County.

McGloin spoke on Thursday to junior high students at La Salle Academy in Jessup about cultivating a positive self-image, responsible social media use, goal-setting, being motivated, and resiliency.

McGloin will speak at all five diocesan Catholic elementary schools in Lackawanna County.

After his college career at Penn State, McGloin, a Scranton native, played part of four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s