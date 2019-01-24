Around 11am on Thursday morning the SWB RailRiders released to their fans that Jay Bell will be the newest SWB RailRiders manager. He takes over for Bobby Mitchell who managed last season. Bell played 18 seasons in MLB most notably with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bell managed the Trenton Thunder in 2018.
Jay Bell Named SWB RailRiders Manager For The 2019 Season
-
SWB RailRiders Now Hiring
-
SWB RailRiders to host ‘AAA’ All Star Game
-
Women Climbing the Ranks in Professional Sports
-
Mussina Continues Coaching At Montoursville While Waiting On Hall Of Fame Announcement
-
A Field of Dreams Job: RailRiders Hiring Seasonal Employees
-
-
2018 Sports Wrap Part One
-
Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off in the Poconos
-
Last Minute Rush for Holiday Shoppers in Lackawanna County
-
Falcons Will Finish Out The Undefeated Season In Arizona At The El Toro Bowl
-
(13-0) Valley View Meets Imhotep Charter In The AAAA State Quarterfinals
-
-
Stevens Says: A Christmas Melody In a Christmas Song
-
Ringing for the Record
-
Lewisburg @ Central Columbia