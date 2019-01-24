Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Jay Bell Named SWB RailRiders Manager For The 2019 Season

Posted 6:42 pm, January 24, 2019, by

Around 11am on Thursday morning the SWB RailRiders released to their fans that Jay Bell will be the newest SWB RailRiders manager. He takes over for Bobby Mitchell who managed last season. Bell played 18 seasons in MLB most notably with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bell managed the Trenton Thunder in 2018.

