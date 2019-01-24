Ice Jams Cause Flooding along Creek in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA, Pa. -- Ice chunks moving along a creek in Luzerne County have piled up, causing a jam.

Ice is jamming Mill Creek in Avoca, near York Avenue.

Water is flooding from the creek into the parking lot of a bar.

People who live above the bar tell us that water has also already gone into the basement.

Avoca street crews are using an excavator to clear the jam.

People we spoke with here say the creek started flowing over its banks Wednesday night and only got worse Thursday morning.

The street crew in Avoca hopes to have the jam cleared soon and they hope it will stay clear.

A similar situation occurred in the same area last year.