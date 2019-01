× House Fire Caused by Owner Trying to Thaw Frozen Pipes

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man trying to thaw frozen pipes caused a fire at his home in Susquehanna County.

A fire marshal determined the cause after being called to investigate the fire near Uniondale.

Flames broke out around 1 p.m. on Thursday at the home along Route 374 and Lowe Lake Road.

No one was hurt in the fire in Susquehanna County.