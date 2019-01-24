× Governor Sets Date for Special Election to Fill Rep. Marino’s Seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has announced the date of a special election to fill the Congressional seat of U.S. Representative Tom Marino who resigned earlier this month.

The governor, citing concerns from county election officials, set the date for the election on May 21, 2019, to coincide with the state’s Primary Election Day.

Having heard the concerns of county officials, I am scheduling the special election to fill the remainder of Congressman Marino’s term on May 21, 2019 to coincide with the primary election. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 24, 2019

Rep. Marino announced his resignation on January 17 to take a position in the private sector, after being elected to his fifth term last November.

His resignation took effect on Wednesday.

Marino represented the newly drawn 12th District which stretches from the northern tier of Pennsylvania to Harrisburg.