Former Police Chief Sued by Laflin Borough

Posted 2:05 pm, January 24, 2019, by

Michael Flanagan

LAFLIN, Pa. — Former Wyoming borough police commissioner and Laflin police chief Michael Flanagan is being sued by Laflin borough.

Laflin council members voted Wednesday night to sue to recover $2,000 in property that Flanagan allegedly stole in 2014 when the borough disbanded its police department.

Flanagan pleaded guilty to theft three months ago in Wyoming after state police found a computer and a police radio belonging to Laflin in Flanagan’s Wyoming police car.

Flanagan was appointed police commissioner in Wyoming about a year after the Laflin force disbanded. Wyoming borough suspended Flanagan shortly after his arrest last year and he resigned as commissioner last month.

