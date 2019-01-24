Female Students Get Help at Susquehanna U

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- Female students at Susquehanna University now have more options for paid internships and job shadowing opportunities. That is thanks to $3 million in donations, which created the university`s "Women`s Leadership Fun"'.

Students walk to and from class at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Not all of them know what they want to do after they graduate, but they all want to be successful. There is a new program at Susquehanna University to help about half of these students reach their career goals.

It`s called the "Women`s Leadership Fund". Two alumni started it in order to help female students at Susquehanna University prepare for the workplace. The fund raised $3 million in its first year.

"To really ensure that they would have career-ready opportunities, primarily internships and research experiences and increase accessibility to them," Michelin Shuman said.

Michelin Shuman is Director of Career Development at Susquehanna University. She says the Women`s Leadership Fund pays for juniors and seniors to go on a trip to New York City to meet with female alumni in their fields.

"It`s an amazing opportunity and students who have had the opportunity to participate in past symposiums have come back to us and said they have more confidence," Shuman said.

Brianna Harden took the trip last year.

"Just talking to the alumni alone, they were so willing to help. I got to do a mock interview with an alumni. She told me what she thought all my strengths and weaknesses were," Harden said.

Shuman tells Newswatch 16 this is something the alumni here at Susquehanna also benefit from.

"To become mentors for our current students and our recent alums as they graduate and start their first jobs," Shuman said.

The Women`s Leadership Fund is available to any female student at Susquehanna University who applies through the school's Career Development Office.