Cup of Kindness for Federal Workers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

Posted 6:01 am, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00AM, January 24, 2019

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- Unpaid government workers at the airport are stuck in the longest government shutdown in US history.

Working with no paycheck, airport leaders have set up donation bins throughout the airport to help those workers and their families.

People can donate nonperishable food items and toiletries: like baby wipes and diapers, canned vegetables, boxed meals, and paper products.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, a coffee company from Honesdale, Black and Brass Roasting, plans to hand out coffee bags to workers.

It's a little way to show concern in the middle of this stalemate.

Local business owners and individuals have offered free gym membership fees, free meals, even haircuts to government workers.

