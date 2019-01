Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. -- Police in Berwick arrested a man they believe is behind a pair of recent robberies.

According to police, Dennis Maisey is responsible for a bank robbery at the Fulton Bank along South Poplar Street last week and an armed robbery at KB Dollar last month.

Police say he made off with some cash in both cases.

Maisey is facing robbery, theft, terroristic threats and other related charges in Columbia County.