Another Suspect in Wayne County Robbery Nabbed

HONESDALE, Pa. — Troopers have made another arrest in a tobacco store robbery in Wayne County.

Investigators say Tyson Blount, 34, of Roslyn, robbed Tri-State Tobacco in Texas Township in October of last year.

Police believe Blount and two accomplices stole in excess of $19,000.00 from the store.

Terrell Boozer was arraigned last week in connection with the robbery.

Blount is locked up in Wayne County on $150,000 bail.