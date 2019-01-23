Sears Warehouse to Close in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dozens are expected to be out of a job when a huge warehouse closes its doors in Luzerne County.

It all has to do with the demise if an iconic retailer.

Employees of the Sears warehouse were told this week they would be out of a job by the end of March.

The huge warehouse, which spans Hanover Township, Sugar Notch, and Warrior Run, supplied merchandise to Sears stores across the east coast.

Over the years, the warehouse employed hundreds of workers. However, that number had dropped off in recent years with Sears closing hundreds of stores and going through several bankruptcies.

This was one of the area's last ties to Sears. The last Sears store closed its doors in the Wyoming Valley Mall near Wilkes-Barre last year.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor's website, they layoff will go into effect March, 29.

There's no word as to what will replace Sears in the Hanover Industrial Park.