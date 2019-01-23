Mike Mussina Speaks At Hall of Fame Press Conference

Montoursville-native Mike Mussina was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame this week, joining Christy Mathewson, Hughey Jennings, Ed Walsh, Stan Coveleski, and umpire Neston Chylak as the only locals to receive the honor. Mussina spoke at the Hall of Fame's press conference in New York City on how his borderline candidacy was fitting for his career. Back in Montoursville, his hometown shares in his elation.
