Fleming Leads Southern Columbia Past Mt. Carmel Area

Posted 10:46 pm, January 23, 2019, by

Julian Fleming scored a game-high 27 points, leading Southern Columbia to a 69-52 upset win over No. 7 Mt. Carmel Area. The loss is just the second defeat for the Red Tornadoes this season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s