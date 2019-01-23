Julian Fleming scored a game-high 27 points, leading Southern Columbia to a 69-52 upset win over No. 7 Mt. Carmel Area. The loss is just the second defeat for the Red Tornadoes this season.
Fleming Leads Southern Columbia Past Mt. Carmel Area
-
Southern Columbia Girls Top Mt. Carmel Area 39-33
-
Southern Columbia vs Mt. Carmel Area wrestling
-
Southern Columbia vs Mt. Carmel Area football
-
Southern Columbia Celebrates After Another State Championship
-
Thomas Schultz Sets Lourdes Regional Scoring Record
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2018
-
Pep Rally at Southern Columbia as Tigers Get Ready for Big Game
-
Danville vs Southern Columbia boys basketball
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
Coaches Corner: Southern, Danville and District 4
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #13 11-10-2018