Five Displaced by Apartment Fire in Nanticoke

Posted 6:44 am, January 23, 2019, by

Five people are without a place to stay after a fire at an apartment building Wednesday morning in Nanticoke.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Five people are without a place to stay after a fire at an apartment building in Luzerne County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday on East Washington Street in Nanticoke.

Fire officials say the flames were contained to one bedroom, but the rest of the apartment has smoke and water damage.

Two people in that apartment and three others in the next apartment are all displaced.

There is no word what caused the fire here in Nanticoke.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s