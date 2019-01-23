× Five Displaced by Apartment Fire in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Five people are without a place to stay after a fire at an apartment building in Luzerne County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday on East Washington Street in Nanticoke.

Fire officials say the flames were contained to one bedroom, but the rest of the apartment has smoke and water damage.

Two people in that apartment and three others in the next apartment are all displaced.

There is no word what caused the fire here in Nanticoke.