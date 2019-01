Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver's license center in Luzerne County that had been closed for weeks is set to reopen.

The facility in Hanover Township had been closed for renovations since January 8, and anyone in need of services had been directed to the facility in Tunkhannock.

PennDOT says the driver's license center in Hanover Township will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.