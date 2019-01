Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man will spend at least three years in jail for setting fire to a home in Scranton.

John Olszewski was sentenced Tuesday for torching a home on Palm Street back in June of 2018.

He was seen on surveillance video riding his bike away from the fire scene.

Olszewski was on parole when he set the fire, so he could face additional prison time.

