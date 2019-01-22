× Woman Dies Following Crash on I-80

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Clinton County.

State police say Melanie Holub, 49, of Sunbury, lost control of her vehicle just before 11 a.m. Monday near the Lamar exit. The vehicle hit the guide rail, went down an embankment, and rolled.

Troopers say Holub was thrown from the vehicle. She was flown to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville where she died Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say Holub was not wearing a seat belt.