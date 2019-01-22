Talkback 16: Icy Roads, Out in the Cold, Pronunciation

Posted 6:18 pm, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:01PM, January 22, 2019

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include icy roads, meteorologists and reporters out in the cold, and reaction to a call about proper pronunciation.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s