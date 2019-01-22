Sex Offender Charged with Child Luring

Posted 11:20 pm, January 22, 2019

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A registered sex offender is behind bars after police in Carbondale say he tried to lure a teenage girl into his car.

Officers charged Eduardo Aponte, 31, of Carbondale, Tuesday night.

Court papers say the 17-year-old victim was walking along Clark Avenue on Friday when Aponte pulled up and offered her money to get in his vehicle. She hid inside a business after Aponte continued following her.

The victim later identified Aponte from a lineup.

He is charged with child luring, harassment, and stalking.

