Sex Offender Charged with Child Luring

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A registered sex offender is behind bars after police in Carbondale say he tried to lure a teenage girl into his car.
Officers charged Eduardo Aponte, 31, of Carbondale, Tuesday night.
Court papers say the 17-year-old victim was walking along Clark Avenue on Friday when Aponte pulled up and offered her money to get in his vehicle. She hid inside a business after Aponte continued following her.
The victim later identified Aponte from a lineup.
He is charged with child luring, harassment, and stalking.
