Rape Charges against Wilkes-Barre Police Officer

Posted 3:32 pm, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10PM, January 22, 2019

Officer Robert Collins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — State police have arrested a Wilkes-Barre police officer and are charging him with sexually assaulting four female victims over a 16-month period.

Investigators believe Robert Collins, 53, of Mountain Top sexually assaulted the victims while he was on duty and performing his function as a police officer.

The incidents happened between August 2013 and December 2014.

Collins was charged with rape, indecent assault, and official oppression.

State police are handling the investigation with the FBI and the state attorney general’s office.

3 comments