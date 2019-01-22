Owner of Wolf Hybrid Found Not Guilty After Animal Attacks Child

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The owner of an animal that attacked a two-year-old child in Wilkes-Barre has been found not guilty.

On Tuesday, a district justice ruled David Cannon of Plains was not guilty of having exotic wildlife without a permit or failing to protect the public from exotic wildlife.

In October, the Pennsylvania Game Commission seized two wolf hybrids from Cannon.

Authorities claimed it was one of those animals that attacked the little boy at Hollenback dog park in May.

