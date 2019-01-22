Muncy Girls Hold Off Sullivan County 39-38

Posted 10:47 pm, January 22, 2019

Sasha McMonigle scored a game-high 13 points, Bella Fave added 11 points, and the Muncy girls basketball team held off a late Sullivan County rally to win 39-38. It's the 5th straight win for Muncy and the just the second Mid-Penn loss in three years for Sullivan County - also to Muncy.

