‘Knox Mine Disaster’ Documentary Premieres in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- It's been 60 years since the Knox Mine Disaster changed the course of history in the Wyoming Valley, and on this anniversary, a documentary about the deadly mine collapse premiered in Luzerne County.

Hundreds showed up at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston for a sold-out screening of the documentary called "The Knox Mine Disaster."

Wyoming Valley natives Albert Brocca and his cousin David spent much of the last decade working on the film.

Back on January 22, 1959, the Susquehanna River broke through and flooded the Knox Mine near Pittston.

Nearly 70 people were saved, but 12 miners died.

The disaster effectively ended coal mining in the valley.

"You hear a lot about the story, but you don't see a lot about the aftermath of what happened, so it's cool to see the court cases that took place or testimony from survivors just to see the effect it's had on this area," said Oliver Lew, a Wyoming Seminary sophomore.

The last survivor of the Knox Mine Disaster, 99-year-old Bill Hastie, was in attendance at Tuesday night's premiere in Luzerne County.

Hastie helped narrate parts of the documentary.