× Jersey Shore School District Mourns Loss of Student

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A school district in Lycoming County is mourning the sudden loss of a student.

According to the Jersey Shore Area School District, Courtney Miele died Monday.

School officials say the high school senior was very involved in the music program. Counselors are available for students and staff.

The Lycoming County coroner is doing an autopsy to determine how Miele died.