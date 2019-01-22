× Ice from Rig Damages Car, Injures Passenger

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ice flew off a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Monroe County on Tuesday, hitting a car and sending a passenger to the hospital

State police are calling it a hit and run.

State police tell Newswatch 16 a car was traveling along Interstate 80 east in the Poconos, when ice flew off a tractor-trailer traveling westbound and landed on a car’s windshield, injuring a passenger

A Facebook picture from the Marshalls Creek Fire Company shows the damage.

Emergency crews say the crash happened around noon on Interstate 80 near mile marker 308.

State police say the tractor-trailer was traveling west when ice flew off, hitting the car traveling east.

Troopers say a man from New York ended up being taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

“It is one of those things where if you take an extra couple of steps, it could really end up saving a life. It could really turn into a big deal by not cleaning off your car,” said East Stroudsburg resident Bryce Williams.

Snow removal laws in Pennsylvania require drivers removed all snow or ice from their vehicle before driving.

State police say this crash is still under investigation.