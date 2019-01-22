× Former Senator Harris Wofford Dies

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Harris Wofford has died.

Wofford took office in 1991 following a special election against former Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh to win the seat held by Sen. John Heinz, who had been killed in a midair crash.

The Democrat was unseated in a 1994 election against Republican Rick Santorum.

Wofford was also a World War II veteran and the fifth president of Bryn Mawr College. He is also considered one of the architects of the Peace Corps.

Harris Wofford (1926 – 2019) blessed the world with his never-ending commitment to public service and social justice. He truly was a global citizen who embodied Peace Corps values. https://t.co/STGbqinGTR — National Peace Corps Association (@pcorpsconnect) January 22, 2019

Wofford has three children with his wife, Clare Lindgren, who passed away in 1996.

He died Monday at the age of 92.