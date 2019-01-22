Former Senator Harris Wofford Dies
Former Pennsylvania Sen. Harris Wofford has died.
Wofford took office in 1991 following a special election against former Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh to win the seat held by Sen. John Heinz, who had been killed in a midair crash.
The Democrat was unseated in a 1994 election against Republican Rick Santorum.
Wofford was also a World War II veteran and the fifth president of Bryn Mawr College. He is also considered one of the architects of the Peace Corps.
Wofford has three children with his wife, Clare Lindgren, who passed away in 1996.
He died Monday at the age of 92.