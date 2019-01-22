Former Senator Harris Wofford Dies

Posted 11:03 am, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, January 22, 2019

Harris Wofford

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Harris Wofford has died.

Wofford took office in 1991 following a special election against former Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh to win the seat held by Sen. John Heinz, who had been killed in a midair crash.

The Democrat was unseated in a 1994 election against Republican Rick Santorum.

Wofford was also a World War II veteran and the fifth president of Bryn Mawr College. He is also considered one of the architects of the Peace Corps.

Wofford has three children with his wife, Clare Lindgren, who passed away in 1996.

He died Monday at the age of 92.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s