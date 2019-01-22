D.A.: Deadly Shooting after Chase was Accidental

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The district attorney in Carbon County says a deadly shooting during a police chase last month was an accident.

Danny Washington, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was shot by an officer after a chase that started as a traffic stop.

Police say Washington and four other men had stolen bank checks in the van they were in.

According to the D.A., Washington was resisting and struggling with an officer when they both collided with another officer on the scene. That officer's gun went off injuring Washington, who later died.

Four other men in the vehicle were arrested: Creshaun Caldwell, 23, of Fort Lauderdale Florida; Cedric Cason, 39, of Lauderhill, Florida; Mitchell Knight, 27, of Sun City, Florida; and Tyron Parker, 25, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.