HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A car was ripped apart after authorities say it crashed into a utility pole in Luzerne County.

Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was called to South Church Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find the car ripped in half and a utility pole snapped.

Fire officials say one person was thrown from the vehicle.

That part of South Church Street was shut down for a time but is back open.