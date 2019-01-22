× Babysitter in Horrific Child Abuse Case Pleads Guilty

TOWANDA, Pa. — One of two babysitters accused in horrific cases of child abuse has pleaded guilty.

Troopers said Shyann Hills and Jakayo Frye were watching a 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl at a home on Crimson Hill Drive in Rome last year.

Investigators found that the babysitters beat the children, tied them up, and wouldn’t let the children eat, sleep, or use the bathroom over a span of six days.

The children had to be hospitalized after the abuse.

Frye, 23, of Towanda, entered a plea of guilty last week to unlawful restraint, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

Frye will be sentenced in March.

Hills is awaiting trial.

41.767146 -76.442529