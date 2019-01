Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An area hockey team is taking a shot at helping people who might be struggling during the government shutdown.

The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins are offering free tickets to Monday (Jan. 21) afternoon's game to federal workers.

A valid government ID gets you into Monday's game when the Pens host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 1 p.m.

The Baby Pens are hoping for a win to bounce back from a three-game losing streak.

The #WBSPens will be providing free tickets to Monday's game to any Federal Workers affected by the government shutdown. Just show your current government ID at the Penguins offices until 11am, or at the Mohegan Sun Arena up until puck drop at 1:05pm. pic.twitter.com/ENJaIa3mDA — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) January 20, 2019