It may have been frigid today, but it wasn't the coldest weather we've seen in our area--not even close!

The coldest temperature ever recorded in our area was 25 years ago today when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport recorded 21 degrees below zero.

Back in 2004, Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo took a look back at the 10 year anniversary of the frigid record.

That story is in this edition of the Video Vault.