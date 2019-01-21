Union County Family Visits the Border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Anyone who's been following the national debate over security along the U.S./Mexico border probably has an opinion. Shari Jacobson of the Lewisburg area saw certain images on television and knew she wanted to help.

"I think for me the last straw was the separation of the kids. Having kids myself, I just can't imagine," Jacobson said.

Instead of just sending a check, Shari and her 15-year-old daughter Catie flew to McAllen, Texas to volunteer at the Humanitarian Respite Center. The center is run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley and it is where refugees go after they are processed by immigration officials.

"There's a room where men can get used clothing. Women and kids can get used clothing, all donated clothing. We did a lot of that. We did laundry so people could have clean clothes. We made a lot of sandwiches," Jacobson said.

"I was in the kids' room a lot. There were kids, 3-4 years old, and I think they liked to see someone closer to their age," Catie Jacobson said.

The Jacobsons interacted with hundreds of refugees a day and they say border security is a complicated issue.

"There's different problems in different places, and they call for complex solutions," Shari said.

"Connecting with the people is just something you can't do by reading. Being there and really seeing the crisis that they're in and the pain they're going through and how much they're struggling," Catie said.