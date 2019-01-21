× Skiers, Snowboarders Brave the Cold at Blue Mountain

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The freezing weather didn’t stop a few hundred people from hitting the slopes on this Martin Luther King Jr. day.

freezing temperatures don’t stop skiers and snowboarders

While most people choose to stay indoors on really cold days, some skiers and snowboarders say, “no way.”

“We figure the colder the better. It keeps a lot of people off the mountains. Conditions are really good, it’s cold, a little icy in some spots, but for the most part, it’s good powder,” Edward Carruthers said.

Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton had plenty of people on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The long holiday weekend is one of the busiest for a business like this, but the weather over the weekend and freezing temperatures concerned managers.

“We are always looking to see what the weather is going to do. We did have quite a bit of concern when they were calling for ice, winter storm warnings, state of emergencies. That doesn’t do well for the ski business,” said Blue Mountain’s Tricia Matsko.

Skiers and snowboarders we spoke to say staying out and staying warm is actually quite simple. It’s all about layering up. In fact, Edward Carruthers from New Jersey says he holds the secret to staying warm.

“I got toe warmers in. That’s the secret sauce and just layers.”

But apparently, he didn’t share that secret with his brother Neil.

“I don’t have any toe warmers in like him. I am kind of regretting that now. But I have lots of layers, really good jacket and pants, base layers, wool socks,” said Neil Carruthers said.

Blue Mountain Ski Resort closed earlier than expected on Monday because of the weather.