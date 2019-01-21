Penguins Top Phantoms in Overtime

Posted 6:43 pm, January 21, 2019, by

Ethan Prow scored the game-winning goal and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 in overtime on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The win snapped the Penguins' three-game losing streak.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

