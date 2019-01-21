‘One of the worst I’ve seen’ – Battling Brrrutal Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP, Pa. -- On this brutally cold morning, on this morning filled with negativity, there is someone who manages to stay positive. Meet Sy Sebastianelli of Jessup. The cold will not stand in the way of his morning ritual of standing outside his home and having his coffee.

"Well, I just enjoy being outside. Occasionally, you get tired of cabin fever and I come out to see what's going on."

Sebastianelli says he layered up to do this, and no, he doesn't feel the cold.

We saw plenty of scenes like that on Monday -- vehicles with hoods up, dead batteries getting a charge, and that isn't the only vehicle problem we encountered.

John Deacon woke up to two ice covered cars in his driveway in Jermyn. Getting rid of the crusty remnants of the weekend storm isn't easy.

"Probably let the car warm up for at least an hour and the doors are frozen shut, house door froze shut, one of the worst I've seen," said Deacon.

Deacon says he did get rid of what he could before the snow froze solid, and what was left accumulated after that first attempt.

Kodie Warring attacked the ice a little lower.

"I've made what, 12 square feet here?"

With plenty more to go. Warring is clearing a path outside Kurilla Transmission in Archbald. The work is slow and exhausting. What froze solid in a matter of hours over the weekend will take hours to clear.