Keeping Your Car Running in Frigid Temps

Posted 6:50 am, January 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:49AM, January 21, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- We are waking up to the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this winter. It's tough on people, and it's also tough on your car.

It's a proven fact that cars don't like the cold. If you do get your car to turn over Monday morning, there are some things to keep in mind.

The first is to make sure your car has a good battery. If you can't get your car started, the rest is irrelevant.

Here is the second. "You should really pay attention to the car's fluids, especially oil. The colder it gets the harder the engine it has to work to heat up," said Ian Fitzhugh, Advance Auto Parts.

Fitzhugh is a parts expert at Advance Auto. He recommends letting your car warm up for at least a minute, adding that 75 percent of all engine wear occurs when your car is cold.

Don't forget about your pets. State law says you cannot have an animal tethered for more than 30 minutes once the temperature drops below freezing.

