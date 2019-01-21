Honoring Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday, January 21, marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. That means local and national ceremonies in celebration of the civil rights leader.

The third Monday of every January marks the celebration of the life of the activist.

His legacy is one of peaceful protests against racial discrimination.

This holiday began soon after he was assassinated in 1968.

Monday is both a federal and state holiday, meaning all government offices are closed.

There are a number of ceremonies Jan. 21 in honor of the late Reverend King.

Due to the frigid temperatures, the annual Greater Scranton MLK March to the courthouse has been canceled.