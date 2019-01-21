Grula Leads Hazleton Area to Win at Pittston Area

Faith Grula scored a game-high 15 points, and the Hazleton Area girls basketball team improved to 9-1 in the Wyoming Valley Conference with a 64-41 win at Pittston Area.

