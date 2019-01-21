× Greater Scranton YMCA Waives Fees for Government Workers

DUNMORE, Pa. — Working out can be a great way to relieve stress and there’s plenty of that for hundreds of thousands of furloughed government workers.

In the midst of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, those people are not getting paid.

“It was a board member who came to me and said really we need to help these people out, what can we do? So, we decided as a team to waive membership fees until the furlough is over until the shutdown is over,” said Trish Fisher, President of the Greater Scranton YMCA.

That applies for new members, current members, even nonmembers just looking to work out a day or two.

Just bring your letter of furlough to the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore.

“I think it’s a great idea. I have a friend who works for the federal government right now and I was just talking to my best friend this week and they have enough money to cover 10 pay periods and then they don’t know what they’re going to do. So, I think it’s really tough for a lot of people out there,” said Dana Haggerty of Scranton.

“I feel sorry for them, it’s a tough situation, but when you get here every day it really takes a lot of stress out of you, whether you’re lifting, swimming, running, I think it’s a great idea,” said Gino Tempesta of Dunmore.

“We raise money from the community and get grants to allow us to give scholarships so this is basically one of those moments when people could really use the help and we raise money to do that,” said Fisher.