Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is collecting items for the roughly 100 federal employees who aren't getting paid.

In a post to the airport's Facebook page, officials thanked those who have donated so far. They said over the weekend, cars filled with goods stopped by the airport to donate.

One person donated more than 100 loaves of bread.

Airport officials say they will continue accepting donations as long as they are needed.