Danville Uses Fast Start to Top Williamsport 72-60

Posted 10:38 pm, January 21, 2019, by

Shane Kozick scored a game-high 19 points, and the No. 4 Danville boys basketball team beat Williamsport 72-60. The Ironmen ran out to a 15-0 lead in the win, in a game that aired live on WNEP2.

