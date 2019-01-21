Shane Kozick scored a game-high 19 points, and the No. 4 Danville boys basketball team beat Williamsport 72-60. The Ironmen ran out to a 15-0 lead in the win, in a game that aired live on WNEP2.
Danville Uses Fast Start to Top Williamsport 72-60
